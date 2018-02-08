Obsidian Applies to Put Solar Array On Lake County Site

Obsidian Solar Center, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Obsidian Renewables, LLC) has submitted to the Oregon Department of Energy a Notice of Intent to submit an application for site certificate to construct and operate the Obsidian Solar Center Energy Facility. The proposed facility would be a photovoltaic (PV) solar power generation facility with a nominal generating capacity of 600 megawatts that would be located on approximately 7,000 acres in Lake County, Oregon. The Oregon Department of Energy has opened a public comment period on the Notice of Intent. Public comments are due by March 9, 2018. The attached public notice provides additional information.

OSC+NOI+Public+Notice+2018-02-07