Klamath IDEA Announces February Speakers

The Klamath IDEA (Inspire Development, Energize Acceleration) will host an IDEA Talk on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at MC’s on Main.

This month’s entrepreneur spotlight is on Brian Dunham, entrepreneur, consultant, and CEO of The Carriage Works.

Brian rose through the ranks of Coopers and Lybrand, a large accounting firm and then

through the Norwest Pipe Company to become their CEO. His experience in manufacturing through both periods of dramatic growth and economic downturn gave him a valuable mix of leadership, analytical,deal-making and business-building skills. In 2011 he founded Dunham Strategy Group, which led to the 2015 acquisition of Klamath Falls-based manufacturer The Carriage Works. The company produces carts,

kiosks, and RMUs and recently expanded.

“Dunham’s experience will be something we can all learn from, regardless of stage or industry,” said Kat Rutledge, leader of Klamath IDEA and director of the KCC Small Business Development Center.

The second speaker of the evening and Big IDEA Feature, will be Lewis Howell, founder and CEO of Hueya, Inc., a cyber-security company that develops SaaS-based tools for businesses and individuals. With its state-of-the-art software and online tools, Hueya is leading the way to protect organizations and individuals against new and emerging cyber threats. Lewis is a thought leader in cybersecurity and how humans intersect with technology. He began his technology career by hacking away on a Commodore 64 in 1984. This early interest in computers sparked his passion for technology and led him through the dotcom era, with jobs at Fortune 10 to Fortune 500 companies. His career has spanned roles from systems engineer to Chief Information Officer to teaching classes about technology at the university level. He has also started multiple companies in the IT and security space. His expertise in security and hacking—combined with his passion

for making organizations safer and more secure—are at the epicenter of Hueya, Inc.

“In addition to a depth of knowledge about digital security and it’s implication to all of us, you won’t want to miss Lewis’ entrepreneurial story and the intriguing things his Bend-based company is doing,” Rutledge said.

Klamath IDEA is a community initiative, supported by both entrepreneurs and economic development partners and dedicated to the development of a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The 2017-2018 season has been generously sponsored by Klamath Community College and the KCC Small Business Development Center.

IDEA Talks are gatherings designed as a networking opportunity for those with an entrepreneurial mindset and those interested in learning, networking, and being inspired. Each gathering features one or more guest speakers discussing an inspirational or educational entrepreneurial-related topic. IDEA Talks bring together entrepreneurs (of all ages), founders, business owners, innovators and support organizations under one roof to hear about and discuss opportunities, needs, and great ideas for starting a business, expanding a business, or getting support in the process.

“We believe entrepreneurship and innovation are the keys to reshaping the economic foundation of our region and these talks are about getting people out and participating in that change,” Rutledge said.

MC’s on Main is located at 617 Main St. in downtown Klamath Falls. Light refreshments, prepared by MC’s on Main, will be available as well as a no-host bar. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. and the presentations will start at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 (cash only) at the door. The admission fee helps sustain the Klamath IDEA initiative