The Golden Age of Broadway – Ross Ragland Theater

Take a nostalgic musical journey spanning seven decades of American history through the eyes of Irving Berlin. Sunday, February 25th at 2pm, the Ross Ragland will host The Golden Age of Broadway (formerly I Love Piano).

The show tracks the life of a piano through four generations of singers and dancers who have performed with and around it, from the sentimental songs that inspired a nation during two World Wars to the innocent optimism of the 1950′s.

Tickets for the event are $23-$34. Student, senior, and Military discounts are available.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.