Red Tie Romp – Ross Ragland Theater

Saturday, February 17th, Ross Ragland Theater will host their 14th Annual Red Tie Romp fundraiser to benefit their ever-expanding Education and Outreach programs.

The Ross Ragland is now serving 20,000 children throughout the Klamath Basin, providing high quality performing arts and education experiences.

Join the Ragland for A Night on Broadway, a fun and sophisticated evening filled with entertainment, silent and live auctions and a chance to win a trip to New York.

Doors open at 5:30pm. General admission tickets are $85.00, dinner and wine included. Seating is limited and the deadline to purchase is Friday, February 9th.

For more information on this event call 541-884-LIVE (5483).