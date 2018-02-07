Red Tie Romp – Ross Ragland Theater

download
2018/02/07

 

Saturday, February 17th,  Ross Ragland Theater will host their 14th Annual Red Tie Romp fundraiser to benefit their ever-expanding Education and Outreach programs. 

The Ross Ragland is now serving 20,000 children throughout the Klamath Basin, providing high quality performing arts and education experiences. 

Join the Ragland for A Night on Broadway, a fun and sophisticated evening filled with entertainment, silent and live auctions and a chance to win a trip to New York. 

Doors open at 5:30pm. General admission tickets are $85.00, dinner and wine included. Seating is limited and the deadline to purchase is Friday, February 9th. 

For more information on this event call 541-884-LIVE (5483). 





Multimedia