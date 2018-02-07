Oregon State Prepares for The Palouse

THE GAME: The No. 16 ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team will head to the Palouse on Friday, as the Beavers prepare for a matchup with Washington State. The game will tip off at 6 p.m.

FOLLOW ALONG: Friday’s game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon and Washington with Cindy Brunson on the call. You can also listen on KEJO in the Corvallis area with Ron Callan. A live stats link will also be available.

WHAT’S COMING UP: The Beavers will head west on Sunday for a matchup with Washington in Seattle, before returning home Feb. 16 vs. UCLA.

OSU VS. WASHINGTON STATE: The Beavers are 54-28 all-time against the Cougars, and have won the last eight meetings, including a 71-63 victory at Gill Coliseum earlier this season. Oregon State held WSU to 34.5 percent shooting in the contest, and outscored the Cougars 42-22 in the second half after trailing at the break. Kat Tudor made seven 3-pointers to score 27 points in that game, while Marie Gulich went for 22 points and 14 rebounds. Gulich also had a strong showing in the teams’ only meeting last year, going 12-for-15 on her way to 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

- Oregon State is 107-21 since the start of the 2014-15 season, the sixth-best record in the nation over that span, trailing only UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor, Maryland and South Carolina.

- The Beavers’ three highest win totals have all come over the last three seasons (27 in 2014-15, 32 in 2015-16, 31 in 2016-17).

- OSU has made the tournament in four-straight seasons, and has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years, including a Final Four run in 2016.

- The Beavers have entered the last two NCAA Tournaments as a No. 2 seed.

- Oregon State has produced four-straight 20-win seasons.

- The Beavers have been ranked in every USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ poll, dating back to the 2013-14 postseason rankings. OSU’s highest ever ranking came at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, when the Beavers came in at No. 2.

- Oregon State went 7-3 vs. ranked opponents last season, with wins over No. 9 Washington, No. 8/10 Stanford (twice), No. 15 UCLA (twice), No. 20 California and No. 23 Arizona State.

- The Beavers have earned seven wins over top-10 opponents since the start of 2014-15, including a victory over No. 4 Baylor in the Elite Eight in 2015-16.

- Oregon State is 17-10 in its last 27 games vs. ranked opponents.

- The Beavers have not lost three-straight games since falling to Notre Dame, California and Stanford from Dec. 29 2013 to Jan. 5, 2014.

- Oregon State is one of nine teams to have three players selected over the course of the last two WNBA Drafts, and is one of five programs to have at least a trio of players selected in the first two rounds over that span.

- The Beavers lead the nation in 3-point percentage, and are fifth in the nation in field goal percentage.

- Oregon State is also sixth in the nation in assists per game, blocks per game and rebounding margin.

- The Beavers have had at least four players in double figures in 11 of their 23 contests the year.

- Oregon State has held eight opponents under 30 percent shooting this season, and 13 opponents below 35 percent.

- The Beavers have outscored their opponents in bench points in 17 of their 23 games this season.

- Nine of Oregon State’s 10 active players have scored in double-figures at least once this season.

- The Beavers are on pace to shatter the program’s single-season mark for 3-point percentage. The 2017-18 squad is currently shooting 41.5 percent from long range, well ahead of the 38.3 percent mark set by the 1993-94 squad.

- Oregon State joins UConn and Baylor as the only Division I teams in the top-10 nationally in both field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense.

GERMAN SENSATION: Marie Gulich Quick Hitters

- Was named one of the top-10 candidates for the Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center) last week.

- Needs just 11 more points to become the 21st player in program history to reach the 1,000 career point mark.

- Has scored 27 points in each of her last two games vs. Washington State.

- Is shooting 66.2 percent from the floor during Pac-12 play.

- Has made 22 of her last 25 free throws.

- Shoots right-handed, but writes left-handed.

- Is tied for 13th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 with 128 career games played

- Has been in double-figures in 22 of Oregon State’s 23 games this season, and in 28 of her last 30 contests, dating back to last season.

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting 64.8 percent from the floor on the season, good for third in the nation and first in the Pac-12. Gulich is on pace to set the Pac-12 field goal percentage record.

- Currently sits fourth in Oregon State history with 172 career blocks. Gulich now needs four more rejections to tie Sissel Pierce for third.

- Is currently eighth in Oregon State history with 733 career rebounds. She needs six more to match Felicia Ragland for eighth on the Beavers’ all-time list.

- Gulich is the 75th player in Pac-12 history to reach the 700 career rebound mark, and is currently 66th on the conference’s career rebounding list.

- Has scored at least 14 points in 17 of OSU’s 23 games this season.

- Has blocked seven shots in a game twice this season, a career-high and tied for the ninth-best single-game total in program history.

- Is currently 10th in the nation with 3.2 blocks per game.

- Has blocked more shots this season than 178 Division I teams, including three Pac-12 squads

- Has blocked at least three shots in 15 of OSU’s 23 games this season, including eight contests with four blocks or more.

- Exploded for 28 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Jan. 19′s game vs. Oregon.

- Played a total of 83 minutes over the course of Oregon State’s two games vs. Oregon, on Jan. 19 and 21.

- All-Pac-12 Selection in 2016-17

- Hit the game-winning put-back and knocked down a pair of free throws to ice Oregon State’s win over Stanford on Feb. 24, helping the Beavers secure a Pac-12 title.

- Set a career-high with 16 rebounds vs. UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semi-finals.

GREAT SCOTT: Scott Rueck Quick Hitters

- Inked a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

- 2017 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year, becoming one of five coaches in conference history to win the honor multiple times.

- Has been a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year the last two seasons.

- Finished second to Geno Auriemma in the AP National Coach of the Year voting in 2016.

- Record at Oregon State is 170-87 making him the second-winningest coach in Oregon State history. Aki Hill holds the Oregon State wins record with 274.

- Rueck engineered an accelerated turnaround at Oregon State, bringing the program into national prominence during his seven seasons as head coach.

- Prior to joining Oregon State, Rueck served as head coach at George Fox in Newburg, Ore., where he built the program into a Division III national power, winning an NCAA title in 2009.

- Rueck’s teams have consistently been known for outstanding defense. The Beavers have allowed 56.4 points per game over the course of his tenure. George Fox allowed just 48.3 points per contest in 2009-10, Rueck’s final year there, and set a school record with 45.4 points allowed under Rueck in 2007-08.

- Graduated from Oregon State in 1991.

GET SOME TUDOR-ING: Kat Tudor Quick Hitters

- Has 32 3-pointers in Pac-12 play, with 25 of them coming in four games (5 vs. Washington, 7 vs Washington State, 6 vs. Arizona, 7 vs. Oregon).

- Is 37th in the nation and third in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers per game.

- Is shooting 47.8 percent from 3-point range during Pac-12 play

- Has hit at least five 3-pointers in a game six times this season.

- Hit seven 3-pointers in a game twice this season, joining Sydney Wiese, Talisa Rhea and Felicia Ragland as the only Oregon State players to hit seven triples in a game multiple times in their career.

- Is currently on pace to break Sydney Wiese‘s sophomore record for 3-pointers in the Beavers’ 33rd game of the season.

- With 66 3-pointers, she has individually converted more longballs than seven Division I teams.

- Has converted 29 2-point field goals this season, tripling her total of nine from her freshman campaign.

- Exploded for 34 points Jan. 19 vs. Oregon, going 10-for-14 from the floor and 7-for-10 from 3-point range. Her scoring output is tied for the 35th-best single game point total in Oregon State history, and is the highest score by a Beaver since Jamie Weisner put up 38 points vs. DePaul in the 2016 Sweet 16.

- Made her first career start in the season-opener.

- Posted her first career double-double vs. Nort Carolina Central, setting career highs with 23 points and 11 rebounds. All of her boards came on the defensive end.

- Her 3-point percentage of .412 last season would have been good for 25th in the NCAA, if Tudor had reached the NCAA threshold of two made 3-pointers per game (averaging 1.40).

- Scored 17 points vs. Southern Utah last season, hitting five 3-pointers in the contest.

- Made 371 three-pointers in her high-school career

- Helped St. Mary’s High School win the 2015 California state title

PIVEC AND ROLL: Mikayla Pivec Quick Hitters

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Has tallied 10 assists in a game twice this season. Prior to Pivec, the last 10 assist game by a Beaver came when Sydney Wiese had 10 vs. UC Davis on Dec. 14, 2016

- Is shooting 44.9 percent from the floor this season.

- Is averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, the highest average among guards in the Pac-12.

- Has at least five rebounds in nine-straight games.

- Has gone four-straight games without converting a 3-pointer.

- Nearly notched a triple-double on Jan. 14 vs. Arizona, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

- Is playing the point guard position this year for the first time since 7th grade.

- Recorded her first career 20-point game on Dec. 2 vs. Utah State

- Was named Oregon State Scholar Athlete of the Month for December, holding a then-4.0 GPA as a BioMedical Engineering major.

- Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2016-17.

- Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice last season, tied with Sydney Wiese and Jamie Weisner for the most by an Oregon State player since the award began in 2011.

- Also threw javelin for the Oregon State track team in the spring, posting the fourth-best mark in OSU history in the event with a throw of 142-4 at the Oregon Twilight Meet.

- Highest-rated signee in Oregon State history prior to Andrea Aquino signing in November, coming in as the No. 24 player in the nation according to ESPN.

- Won the Washington state-title for the javelin throw in her senior year

- Averaged 21.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.1 assists in high school.

KT-MAC ATTACK: Katie McWilliams Quick Hitters

- Leads the Beavers with an average of 31.1 minutes per game this season.

- Has scored in double-figures in three-straight games, averaging 16.7 points over that stretch. McWilliams is shooting 62.1 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from 3-point range during this current run.

- McWilliams’ current scoring stretch marks the first time she has scored in double-figures in consecutive games.

- Is 16th in the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 2.8

- Has at least four assists in 13 games this season, including seven games with six or more.

- Has 90 rebounds this season, 88 of which have come at the defensive end.

- Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention in 2015-16.

- Went 3-for-3 from 3-point range against UConn in the 2016 Final Four.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Scored 29 points in last year’s season-opener vs. Lamar, going 7-for-8 from 3-point range in the contest.

- Was the highest ranked recruit in Oregon State history, prior to Mikayla Pivec joining the team in the 2016 recruiting class.

- Earned numerous awards in the state of Oregon during her high school career, including: two All-State honors, Oregon Live Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Oregon Sports Award for Best Prep Basketball Player and Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year.

SAY TAY KID: Taya Corosdale Quick Hitters

- Has started the last 14 games

- Matched a career-high with nine rebounds on Sunday vs. Cal.

- Scored 12 points in her second career start, Dec. 20 vs. UC Davis.

- Is averaging 7.5 points per game in her 14 starts.

- Is averaging 24.2 minutes per game during Pac-12 play

- Scored 13 points vs. San Jose State on Dec. 10.

- Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

- Two-time King County League MVP

- Earned a five-star rating from ESPN, and was ranked the No. 6 forward in her signing class.

- Two-time All-State selection in Washington.

GETTING MADDIE: Madison Washington Quick Hitters

- Has come off the bench in the last 14 games.

- Played just 10 minutes last week vs. Cal and Stanford, her lowest minutes in any two-game stretch this season.

- Notched her first career double-digit scoring performance vs. Utah State on Dec. 2, going 5-for-6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

- Has 40 assists this season, already doubling her total from 2016-17.

- Made her first career start in the season opener.

- USA Today First Team All-Nevada selection

- Helped Bishop Gorman High School reach the Nevada state title game three times

- Averaged 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game her senior season

REMAIN KALMER: Taylor Kalmer Quick Hitters

- Scored just two points on Sunday, snapping a streak of back-to-back double-figure scoring performances.

- Has scored 171 points this season, surpassing the first two seasons of her career combined.

- Played important minutes for Oregon State at last season’s Pac-12 Tournament, partially due to the loss of Katie McWilliams

- Rueck credited Kalmer with playing the best basketball of her career vs. Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament Final.

- Shot 42 percent from the field last season, and 55 percent from two-point range.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Named Oregon State’s Most Improved Player at the team’s 2016 Awards Banquet.

- Was named a Scholar Athlete all four years of high school.

#AL3AH: Aleah Goodman Quick Hitters

- Her 3-point percentage of 47.8 would be tied for second in the nation if Goodman had reached the NCAA minumum for 3-pointers made (Requirement is two 3-pointers per game played, Goodman has 33 triples in 20 games).

- Scored a career-high 17 points vs. UC Santa Barbara in the Dam City Classic.

- Played the final game of her high school career at Gill Coliseum, leading La Salle to a state title.

- Two-time Oregon state 5A champion.

- Three-time Oregon 5A Player of the Year

- 2017 McDonalds All-America nominee

- Is not ticklish.

FULFILL YOUR DESTINY: Destiny Slocum Quick Hitters

- Redshirting the 2017-18 season due to NCAA regulations, after transferring from Maryland.

- 2017 WBCA National Freshman of the Year.

- Big Ten Freshman of the Year

- Second-Team All-Big Ten last season.

- 2016 McDonalds All-American at Mountain View High School

YO JO: Joanna Grymek Quick Hitters

- Went 0-for-4 from the floor Sunday vs. Cal, after going 7-for-8 shooting in the prior three games.

- Posted her best Pac-12 performance on Jan. 14 vs. Arizona, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, scoring eight points, her highest total since scoring 16 vs. Savannah State on Dec. 13.

- Had a breakout performance vs. North Carolina Central, going 7-for-7 from the floor to finish with 16 points. She also tallied three blocks in the contest.

- Played the last two seasons at Seward County Community College

- NJCAA All-American in 2016-17

- Averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in her sophomore season at Seward, shooting 62.9 percent from the floor.

- Made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both of her seasons at Seward.

- Represented Poland in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Spain’s Canary Island.

THROPAY AS YOU GO: Janessa Thropay Quick Hitters

- Scored four points on Dec. 10 vs. San Jose State, matching a career-high.

- Has not played in four of Oregon State’s last six games.

- Thropay did not play more than three games in a row at any point during her freshman campaign.

- Did not play in 23-straight games to end the 2016-17 season.

- Has performed the National Anthem at a number of Oregon State sporting events, including prior to the Beavers’ Civil War game on Jan. 19.

- McDonalds All-America nominee her senior season of high school

- First-Team All-California in high school

INCOMING!: A Look At Oregon State’s Signing Class

- Oregon State’s 2016 signing class is ranked No. 14 in the nation by ESPN

- Andrea Aquino (forward – 6-foot-9 – Caacupe, Paraguay) is the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to ESPN, the highest-rated recruit in Oregon State history.

- Aquino has been named to the Naismith High School Wach List, as a potential candidate for National Player of the Year honors.

- Patricia Morris (forward – 6-foot-5 – Duarte, Calif.) has earned all-state honors in California twice in her career, and joins the Beavers with a four-star rating.

- Jasmine Simmons (guard – 5-foot-11 – Canberra, Australia) captained the Australia U17 national team to a FIBA World Championship in 2016.

THE STAFF: Oregon State Assistant Coaches and Support Staff Quick Hitters

- Associate Head Coach Jonas Chatterton enters his fourth season with the Beavers after spending four seasons at Colorado.

- Associate Head Coach Brian Holsinger served as an assistant coach on the Washington State staff for eight seasons.

- Assistant Coach Katie Baker was an All-Big Sky honoree at Montana

- Eric Ely is in his second season as Assistant Athletic Director for Women’s Basketball. Ely has been with the team since Rueck took over as head coach, spending the prior six seasons as an assistant coach

- Director of Operations Sharon Rissmiller is in her third season with the Beavers. She has served as the head coach at Pacific (Ore.) and played basketball at Portland

- Assistant to the Head Coach Kendall Knotz served as a manger for Oregon State for four seasons before taking on her new role last year

- Associate Athletic Trainer Jason Lieuw (code name Tiger) is the longest serving member of the Oregon State staff, currently in his ninth year with the team

- Voice of the Beavers Ron Callan has called 328 Oregon State women’s basketball games since joining the program in the 2007-08 season, holding a record of 198-130 during that span.