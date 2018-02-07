Merkley, Wyden Announce Solar Loans Including Klamath, Lake

Some Klamath and Lake County towns are getting money from several million dollars in loans to develop solar arrays across the state. Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced $40 million in loans for solar facilities in Dairy, Malin, Merrill and Lakeview. Each site would help power around 2,000 homes a year in each community.

REAP’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants provides loan financing or grant funding for energy improvement projects in rural areas. The electricity generated at these Southern and Central Oregon facilities and in Clackamas County will be sold to a local utility provider to supply residences and businesses with renewable energy.