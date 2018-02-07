Klamath County Fair Board Position Open

The Klamath County Fair Board is taking applications to fill a vacancy.

The position is to serve on the Board as a voting member; develop policies, procedures and regulations for the operation of the Fairgrounds/Event Center facility and annual Fair; to monitor finances of the organization and its programs and performance; and to uphold the Oregon Revised Statutes, Chapter 565. Fair Board meetings are third Wednesday of each month at 4:00 PM.

The Board is asking those who are interested in serving to fill out an application and submit a resume. Applications are available online www.klamathcounty.org or contact the Commissioner’s office 541-883-5100.