Hootie Crowned the 5th Annual Mascot Challenge Champion

LA GRANDE, Ore. – In one of the closest final voting match ups in Mascot Challenge history Hootie the Owl of Oregon Tech has emerged victorious. The No. 3 seed reigned in 53% of the 1884 votes or 999 votes, with over 90 votes surging in under the last minute. No. 4 seed Monty the Mountaineer of Eastern Oregon kept the contest tied until the ultimate minutes, but ended the finals with 47% of the 1884 votes or 885 votes.



This championship win is Hootie’s second along with his first Championship in inaugural Mascot Championship in 2014.



Here is how it happened

Quarterfinals- TWITTER VOTING

Jan. 22 (No.2 Yote vs. No. 7 Mr. Beacon) – WINNER: YOTE

Jan 23. (No. 3 Hootie vs. No. 6 Rocky) – WINNER: HOOTIE

Jan. 24 (No. 1 Cadmar vs. No. 8 Speedy Q.) – WINNER: CADMAR

Jan. 25 (No. 4 Monty vs. No. 5 Wally) – WINNER: MONTY



Semifinals – TWITTER VOTING

Jan. 30 (No. 2 Yote vs. No. 3 Hootie) – WINNER: HOOTIE

Jan. 31 (No. 1 Cadmar vs. No. 4 Monty) - WINNER: MONTY



Finals – TWITTER VOTING

Feb. 5 (No. 3 Hootie vs. No. 4 Monty) – WINNER: HOOTIE