City Council Green Lights Automated Water Meters

The Klamath Falls City Council has given the go-ahead to putting new automated water metering systems throughout the city. Councilors voted 3-1 for the $328,000 project they say will allow city staff to check water readings any time of day as well as let customers track their own usage.

Council approved the purchase of 406 radio read water meter transceivers and will work with Sensus and Ferguson waterworks to set up the project, In addition to the $327,990 cost for installation and staff training to get it going, upkeep could cost around $60,000 a year for the next four years.

The system will let users watch their own bills closely and get alerts if they are close to limits and it will help water division staff get alerted to problems sooner and aid in trouble shooting.