2018 FBLA Cascade Regional Skills Conference at Oregon Tech

The 2018 Cascade Regional Skills Conference is happening at Oregon Tech and hosted by Bonanza FBLA and Mazama FBLA. Teachers Freddy Maldonado (Bonanza) and Sergio Cisneros (Mazama) and Madelyn Cunningham, FBLA regional vice president and Bonanza student, will organize the event.

“This competitive event is where all our FBLA chapters will compete to qualify for the State Business Leadership Conference in April,” said Cisneros. “This conference officially marks the first major competitive event for our FBLA students.”

FBLA chapters from Bonanza, Mazama, Lost River, Gilchrist, La Pine, Madras, Culver, North Lake, Redmond and Ridgeview high schools will participate.

Here is a tentative schedule: