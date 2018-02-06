Klamath DA: Eternal Hills Has Assets, Claims Due By March 5

The Klamath County District Attorney says for those with a potential claim for plots or other services with Eternal Hills Cemetery, the trustee has declared that the bankruptcy estate has assets and that creditors who believe that they have a claim should file proof of that claim. DA Eve Costello reminds you the bankruptcy court in Eugene must receive your claim by March 5th.

Dear Community Members,

For those who have potential claims for plots and/or other services with Eternal Hills, you should know that the trustee declared that the bankruptcy estate has assets and that creditors who believe that they have a claim should file proof of that claim. We have been notified by the Oregon Mortuary & Cemetery Board (OMCB) of the following process:

“You must file your claim with the bankruptcy court and this claim must be received in Eugene, Oregon by March 5, 2018.”

The notice from the trustee is attached to this press release. It provides information on how to file a proof of claim on line.

If you have questions about what you purchased, you should call the OMCB, which has what it believes to be all of the paper records of Eternal Hills. Brenda Biggs is the contact person there, her direct line is 971-673-1505. As always, if you have questions you should seek the advise of legal counsel.

Eve Costello

Klamath County District Attorney