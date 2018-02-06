Free Fishing Weekend Set for Feb 17-18

It’s free to fish, crab or clam on the Saturday and Sunday of President’s Day Weekend, Feb. 17-18, so take a friend!

During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag and a Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other regulationsapply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

“Free Fishing Weekends are a great opportunity for friends and families to get out and enjoy a day or two of fishing,” said Mike Gauvin, ODFW recreational fisheries manager. “Winter steelhead, trout, crabbing and clamming are just some of the great opportunities available.” Look for the best opportunities in ODFW’s weekly Recreation Report, which is updated every Wednesday.

Under statute set by the Oregon State Legislature, ODFW can offer eight days of free fishing each year. The six other days of free fishing in Oregon this year are listed on page 16 of the 2018 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations and are June 2-3, Sept. 1-2(Sat.-Sun. of Labor Day Weekend) and Nov. 23-24 (the two days after Thanksgiving)