Eagles in win-win situation with Nick Foles

ESPN – MINNEAPOLIS — The first questions about quarterback Nick Foles‘ future came less than 12 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Is Carson Wentz still the starting quarterback? Will there be an open competition in training camp? Can a Super Bowl MVP go back to being a backup?

“I knew I couldn’t get off this stage without those questions,” said coach Doug Pederson, fresh off outdueling Bill Belichick in a 41-33 win over the Pats. “We’re just going to enjoy this moment. We’re going to get on this plane, go back to Philadelphia, we’re going to celebrate with our fans back in Philly. We’ve got a long offseason — well, really a short offseason now — but we’re just going to enjoy this moment. I’m happy for Nick, I’m happy for the team. It’s not about one guy. It’s about the team.”

Pederson wasn’t ready to go there, but the answers to all three questions seem fairly clear — particularly the first two. Yes, Wentz is the starting quarterback when healthy. No, there won’t be an open competition for the job. And yes, a Super Bowl MVP can return to a backup role — at least this one can. Foles is a great teammate, has no ego and has found joy in his job again after nearly retiring just a couple of years back. Foles is under contract through 2018 and is scheduled to make a base salary of $4 million with a cap hit of around $7.6 million. The chances of him rocking the boat next season are minimal.

The real question is: Will the Eagles be tempted to trade him? They’re projected to be about $10 million over the 2018 cap as things stand and do not currently have a second- or third-round pick in April’s draft. From that standpoint, you can see where a deal would make sense, especially with Foles’ value at its peak.

On the other hand, this season proved the importance of having a capable No. 2. Foles completed 73 percent of his passes, with six touchdowns to one interception, in the playoffs. Per the NFL, only two quarterbacks had a higher completion percentage in a single postseason: Joe Montana and Troy Aikman. And Foles was clutch. In the last two games, he went 21-of-25 (84 percent) on third down with four TDs and no picks, according to ESPN Stats & Information. If not for him, there would be no parade on Broad Street this week.

Wentz’s health needs to be factored in as well. While Week 1 is the target date for a return, it’s not definite that he’ll be back from his torn ACL and LCL by then. If he’s not, would the organization be comfortable with Nate Sudfeld?

Weighing all the different factors, the most logical approach would be to keep Foles. Yes, the cap situation might be a little tight, but having a relatively expensive backup is a luxury the Eagles can more easily afford while Wentz is on his rookie contract (he carries a cap hit of about $7 million in 2018). Once Wentz gets to his second contract and is commanding serious money, it gets trickier.

Along the way, there could be a team that either suffers an injury at QB — such as the Minnesota Vikings before the start of the 2016 season, for instance, leading to the Sam Bradford trade — or one that simply feels it is a quality QB away from a championship and views Foles as the answer.

If the Eagles hold on to him for another year, they’ll continue to have one of the best quarterback situations in football. If they get blown away by an offer — nothing less than a second-round pick — they can continue to build their roster with the draft pick(s) they receive in return.

Either way, it’s an enviable spot to be in.