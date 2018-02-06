Beavers Back At Gill To Face Wazzu

THE GAME: Oregon State (11-11, 3-7 Pac-12) returns to Gill Coliseum to take on Washington State (9-13, 1-9) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.



QUICKLY: Oregon State is averaging 76.1 points and shooting 48.8 percent from the field in games at Gill Coliseum; 68.3 points and 43.1 percent in road and neutral site games … The Beavers are shooting 71.2 percent from the free throw line; it would be their best percentage since the 2004-05 team shot 72.4 percent … Drew Eubanks needs 17 points to become the 41st Oregon State player to join the 1,000-point club … Eubanks had seven blocked shots in the last three games … Tres Tinkle has scored in double figures in 25 consecutive games dating back to last season, tied for the ninth longest streak in Oregon State history … Tinkle went 10-for-10 from the free throw line at California; it’s the seventh time this season he’s been perfect from the stripe with a minimum of five attempts … Stephen Thompson Jr. has made at least one 3-pointer in 15 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career … Thompson Jr. is averaging 5.3 points in the first half this season and 11.0 in the second half … Ethan Thompson had 11 assists and only two turnovers in the last two games.



vs. WASHINGTON STATE: Oregon State and Washington State meet for the 295th time with the Beavers holding a 170-124 advantage, including a 101-43 edge in games played in Corvallis.



The 294 meetings are the fourth-most in NCAA history, trailing only Oregon State-Oregon (350), Oregon-Washington (302) and Oregon State-Washington (299). The 170 wins by Oregon State are the eighth-most by one school over another in NCAA history.



The teams met only once each of the past two seasons. The Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak in the series with a 75-62 win on Jan. 4, 2017 in Spokane, Wash. Kendal Manuel scored a career-high 20 points to lead Oregon State, while Josh Hawkinson scored 20 to lead five Washington State players in double figures.



The Beavers won, 69-49, on Feb. 28, 2016 in Corvallis. Gary Payton II, Tres Tinkle and Drew Eubanks led Oregon State with 13 points apiece, while Hawkinson had 14 points and nine rebounds to pace the Cougars.



CHASING 1,000: Oregon State has three players who have a chance to join the 1,000-point club this season. It would be the third time in program history that a team had three 1,000-point scorers. Stephen Thompson Jr. reached the milestone against Oregon, while Drew Eubanksneeds 17 points and Tres Tinkle needs 131.



2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 1,123; Drew Eubanks 983; Tres Tinkle 869

2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009

1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288