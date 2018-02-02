Late Rally Falls Short At Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Oregon State made a second-half rally but fell short in an 80-71 loss to Stanford on Thursday night at Maples Pavilion.



Drew Eubanks led the Beavers (11-10, 3-6 Pac-12) with 19 points, going 8-for-9 from the field and 3-for-5 from the free throw line. He added six rebounds and two blocked shots.



Tres Tinkle scored in double figures for the 21st time in 21 games this season with 18 points. He also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals.



The Thompson brothers, Stephen and Ethan, scored 10 points apiece.



Alfred Hollins had five points off the bench, while Zach Reichle hit his only shot attempt, a 3-pointer, and freshman walk-on Xavier Smithscored two points in a career-best six minutes.



After falling behind 52-32, the Beavers answered with a 9-0 run on back-to-back jumpers by Eubanks and Tinkle, a dunk by Tinkle and a 3-pointer by Ethan Thompson to make it 52-41 Stanford with 14:34 to play.



Another 9-0 Oregon State run was capped by a 3-point play by Eubanks that made it 64-58 with 8:06 on the clock, but the Beavers were unable to get closer.



Reid Travis led Stanford (12-11, 6-4) with 24 points, while Dorian Pickens scored 15 points and Daejon Davis added. 12.



Oregon State will next face California at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley in a game televised on Pac-12.