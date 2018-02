Basin Thrift will host a fundraiser for the IYS Youth Center Saturday, February 3rd from 9am-6pm, 2226 Washburn Way, next to O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Basin Thrift will donate all sales directly to IYS to help keep the Youth Center open for Basin kids. Due to funding changes, IYS will be closing the Youth Center, unless as a community, we can raise the money they need to keep the doors open.

Not able to make it? Consider donating to IYS online at www.iyskfalls.org.