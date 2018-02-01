Tour the “Rock House” This Weekend

A free tour of the “rock house” on Biehn Street will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath Rock and Arrowhead Club.

The unique building at 2005 Biehn St. was constructed in 1941 with hundreds of pieces of obsidian, petrified wood and other stones. It originally served as the office for a motel, and presently is the home of the Rock House Brews cafe.

“The guy who built the rock house went to a tremendous amount of work, and gathered some amazing rock specimens,” said Marshall Curran, a member of the rock club. “We’ll point out some of the more interesting and unusual features of the building.”

Space for the Saturday tour will be limited because of the building’s small size, said Todd Kepple, museum manager for Klamath County.

“We will obviously have to limit the number of people who can get inside,” Kepple said. “If we get too many people, we’ll ask latecomers to consider returning a little later for another tour.”

Rock House Brews will remain open for food and beverage service during the tour.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.