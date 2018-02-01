Oregon Tech’s Hootie the Owl Advances to Mascot Challenge Finals on Monday

LA GRANDE, Ore. – No. 3 Hootie the Owl from Oregon Tech upsets the reigning three-time Mascot Challenge Champion, No. 2 Yote the Coyote, and will be taking the first spot in the finals. Hootie set a new record for votes and took 53% of the 1,312 votes or 696. College of Idaho’s Yote the Coyote ended the round extremely close with 47% of the 1,312 votes or 617.



CCC Mascot Challenge Schedule:



Quarterfinals- TWITTER VOTING

Jan. 22 (No.2 Yote vs. No. 7 Mr. Beacon) – WINNER: YOTE

Jan 23. (No. 3 Hootie vs. No. 6 Rocky) – WINNER: HOOTIE

Jan. 24 (No. 1 Cadmar vs. No. 8 Speedy Q.) – WINNER: CADMAR

Jan. 25 (No. 4 Monty vs. No. 5 Wally) – WINNER: MONTY



Semifinals – TWITTER VOTING

Jan. 30 (No. 2 Yote vs. No. 3 Hootie) – WINNER: HOOTIE

Jan. 31 (No. 1 Cadmar vs. No. 4 Monty)



Finals – TWITTER VOTING

Feb. 5 at 8:00 AM