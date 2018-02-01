Jefferson State Friends of the NRA Banquet & Fundraiser

The Jefferson State Shooting Association will host a Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser Saturday, March 17th at Mike’s Fieldhouse.

This event will feature live and silent auctions, raffle, games, door prizes, limited addition firearms and custom knives, NRA Commissioned art, and shooting accessories.

The banquet menu will contain prime rib and stuffed chicken, along with sides and drinks, catered by Yummy’s Cowboy Cuisine.

Tickets are $40.00 for adults and $30 for youth under age 17. An early bird package is available for those registering before February 15th.

Reservation forms are available at Big 5 Sporting Goods, Steve’s Place, and Parker’s Rod and Gun Rack. For more information on this event contact Chris at 541-883-5484 or 541-591-2232.