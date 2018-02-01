Fink Hits Career High 42 Points to Lead Owls Over Raiders

ASHLAND , Ore.– – Mitchell Fink scored 29 of his career-high 42 points in the second half to rescue Oregon Tech in an 86-79 win against Southern Oregon, ending the Raiders’ five-game winning streak Wednesday night at Mountain Avenue Gym.



A 20-6 Raider run capped by Aaron Borich’s four-point play put the Owls (18-8 overall, 11-5 Cascade Conference) down 54-41 with 13:31 left to play before they turned Fink loose. The sophomore point guard made nine of his 11 attempts from that point on, finishing 17-of-26 with six assists and four rebounds.



After keeping the Owls to 41 percent shooting in the first half, SOU (15-8, 10-4) watched them shoot 60 percent in the second. The loss was the Raiders’ first at home in seven CCC games and put them in a second-place tie with Eastern Oregon and Warner Pacific.



Five Raiders scored in double figures: Jordan Hunt (19 points, 7 rebounds), Tristen Holmes (16 points, 6 assists), Borich (14) and Tate Hoffman (10 points, 7 rebounds). But after a Hoffman 3-pointer put them up 67-64 with 6:20 left, they went without a field goal and committed four turnovers the rest of the way aside from Borich’s put-back just before the final buzzer.



OIT went ahead on Fink’s free throws with five minutes left, which broke a 68-all tie and marked the beginning of a 9-0 rally. On the very next possession, Fink dished off to Seth Erickson for a 3-pointer from the wing.



Andrew Weber had 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Owls, and Erickson scored 11 off the bench.

Oregon Tech will next host Northwest Christian and Corban College next Saturday and Sunday, February 10 & 11 at 6:00 pm at Danny Miles Court. Saturday will be “Blackout for Hunger Night as all fans are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the Food Bank. Sunday will be “Senior Day” as Tech honors its two seniors Andrew Weber and Ephraim Church.