“Crystal Apple” Nominations Being Accepted

On April 17, five teachers and three certified staff will be honored at the Klamath County School District Crystal Apple gala at the Ross Ragland Theater. “The Crystal Apple Awards celebrate educators who inspire and encourage students in the classroom and in the community, every day,” said David Wehr, Shasta Elementary principal and Crystal Apple organizer. “We know you change kids’ lives. This celebrates the few who represent the many.” The district is accepting nominations from Jan. 29 to Feb. 23.

Administrators, staff and students may nominate teachers and certified staff from their schools. The nomination form is available on the KCSD website, www.kcsd.k12.or.us, or by clicking here. The forms must be submitted to Stephanie Leroy (leroys@kcsd.k12.or.us) no later than Friday, Feb. 23.

There are a few requirements for nomination. Teachers or staff must: · Work for the Klamath County School District for at least three years · Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities · Play an active and useful role in the community as well as the school · Be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule Nominees will be reviewed by a committee made up of district office personnel, school administrators, teachers, classified staff and a student. The committee will determine the awardees by March.