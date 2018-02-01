Beavers to Compete at 2018 Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – The Oregon State men’s basketball team will compete at the 2018 U.S Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, tournament directors announced Wednesday.



The 19th annual event begins Friday, Nov. 16 and continues through Monday, Nov. 19 and will be held at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.



The tournament field includes Eastern Kentucky, Kansas State, Kennesaw State, Missouri, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Oregon State and Penn.



The 2018 Paradise Jam will return to the U.S. Virgin Islands after the 2017 edition of the annual event was relocated to the mainland United States due to hurricane damage last September.



“We’re very excited to be returning to the beautiful island of St. Thomas,” tournament director Jennifer Ashby said. “The teams we’ve brought in for the 2018 tournament are incredibly talented and showcase some of the best athletes in college basketball. We look forward to welcoming them to the U.S. Virgin Islands and hope that our return to the islands can be a part of the rebuilding and healing process for the community.”



Game times and matchups for the 2018 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam will be announced later this spring, following the conclusion of the 2017-18 basketball season. All of the games will stream live on FloHoops at www.FloHoops.com. To access the live event coverage and replays of the tournament, users must sign up to become FloPRO subscribers on FloHoops.com.



Tournament directors are in the process of evaluating the feasibility of offering official fan travel packages for the 2018 Paradise Jam. More information will be made available in the future. For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, visit www.paradisejam.com.