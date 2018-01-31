Community Partners Give KU Students Business Experience

Klamath Falls City Schools, in partnership with local businesses, is creating paid internship opportunities in the community for Klamath Union High School students. This past summer, four students served as interns, two at the Herald & New and two at BasinLife.com

Internships worked for approximately 8 weeks in June and July. In that time the program introduced the students to a wide range of real-life professional experiences in the world of media. In addition to earning a salary for their work, students also earned three (3) college credits through partnership with Klamath Community College.

Hailey Anderson and Cooper Roberts, seniors at KUHS, both served as interns at the Herald and News. Supervised by Gerry O’Brien, General Manager and Editor, Anderson and Roberts helped cover a wide variety of stories affecting and representing our community, from the close of Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens to the celebrations of Relay for Life.

“I love being able to work with the Herald and News this summer, “Roberts said. “My work was varied and I felt I was part of a team, not just an intern.”

As interns, students built upon skills learned in the KU/KCC Dual Credit Courses in Media Design, taught at KU by Dan Stearns. “The opportunity I had to work with the Herald and News is important to me because I feel like I was able to further my skills as a videographer and photojournalist,” remarked Anderson.

The internship program receives funding through the Klamath Falls City Schools and a grant through CCLC (21st Century Community Learning Centers). Plans are underway to continue and expand opportunities for paid summer internships around the community. The goal is to give high school students a leg up in the work force and introduce them to possible career choices while in high school.

The internships were also made possible by a grant from the Pacific Power Foundation and the Cow Creek Indian Foundation.