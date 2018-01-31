Beavers Set to Host DAM Cancer Meet

CORVALLIS, Oregon - THE MEET

The Beavers face No. 12 Arizona State Saturday afternoon in OSU's 13th annual DAM Cancer meet presented by The Corvallis Clinic. The meet is set for a 2:30 p.m. start.

• Oregon State moved up five spots to No. 13 in this week’s rankings according to RoadToNationals.

• OSU has a 2-1 overall record and is 1-1 in Pac-12 competition.

• The Sun Devils enter the week with a record of 5-1 and 2-0 in conference.

QUICKLY

• Oregon State opened the season with back-to-back road meets for the second year in a row. OSU kicked off the season with a win at Pittsburgh before traveling to face Utah, where the Beavers upped their previous score by 1.5 points

• Eight out of OSU’s 12 opponents on the 2018 schedule are ranked in this week’s Top 36

• The Beavers are coming off a 19-win season the ended with an 11th-place finish at NCAA Championships

• Oregon State returns one All-American, Dani Dessaints, who was an NACGC/W Regular Season All-American on the vault in 2017

• Dessaints tied for the Pac-12 title on the vault (9.95) in 2017

• In 2017, OSU advanced to the postseason for the 43rd straight year … the last time the Beavers failed to reach the postseason was 1974, when they were still competing in the AIAW.

• OSU finished second at the 2017 NCAA Champaign Regional earning a berth at NCAA Championships. The Beavers finished 11th at the championships in St. Louis.

LAST WEEK AGAINST STANFORD

Oregon State set a season-high for the second week in a row defeating Stanford 196.975-195.550 last Saturday helping the Beavers to jump in the rankings from No. 18 to No. 13.

• For the second straight week, all four of OSU’s lineups eclipsed the 49-point mark: 49.050 on vault, 49.225 on bars, 49.200 on beam and 49.475 on floor … bars, beam and floor were season-bests.

• Though the Beavers didn’t secure any event titles, Mariana Colussi-Pelaez recorded a 9.900 on the bars, the highest score of the season for OSU to date

• Maela Lazaro and Niya Mack made their college debuts on the beam and floor respectively. Lazaro scored 9.90 to win the beam title and Mack added a score of 9.850 in the leadoff spot on floor.

• Junior all-arounder McKenna Singley was limited to bars and beam due to an illness during the week that hampered her training.

LOADING UP FOR 2019

In November, three gymnasts signed the National Letters of Intent to join the Oregon State gymnastics program for the 2018-19 academic year. Leah Bivrell (Louisville, Colo.), Jade Carey (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Madi Dagen (Pleasanton, Calif.) are scheduled to enroll at Oregon State this coming summer … Carey earned a pair of silver medals for Team USA at the 2017 World Championships … Dagen’s sister, Lacy, transferred from Florida to Oregon State during the offseason.

THE ROSTER

Here are some quick hitters about the Oregon State gymnastics roster in 2018:

• There are only two seniors on the squad (Dani Dessaints and Shireen Khamedoost) who had combined to perform 74 career routines entering the season

• There are six newcomers to the team this year (Savanna Force, Lexie Gonzales, Niya Mack, Colette Yamaoka and Kaitlyn Yanish are freshmen, and Lacy Dagen transferred to OSU in the offseason) … of the newcomers, Force and Yanish have been in the competition lineup in the Beavers’ first three meets and Mack joined the fray last week against Stanford. Yamaoka has exhibitioned twice and Dagen once.

• Less than half of the roster competed in a meet for Oregon State last season (nine out of 19). Halli Briscoe, Lena Greene, Jaime Law, Maela Lazaro, and Alyssa Minyard all entered the season seeking their first competition routines in addition to the five freshmen … Minyard has performed in the bars and beam lineups in all three meets and Lazaro entered the beam lineup last week against Stanford. Greene has exhibitioned in all three meets and Briscoe exhibitioned several times in 2017.

• Two of OSU’s gymnast hail from the Beaver State - Lena Greene (Tigard) and Jaime Law (Corvallis)

• Three OSU gymnasts are from outside of the United States - Mariana Colussi-Pelaez and Sabrina Gill are all from Canada, while Isis Lowery is from Australia

• The Beavers returned just nine out of 24 routines from the 2017 NCAA Championships lineup

• Fifteen of the Beavers’ 19 gymnasts earned a GPA of 3.0 or higher during fall term … as a team, the Beavers earned a 3.4778 GPA in the fall

WHICH WAY DO WE GO?

The Beavers, like every other team in the country, are seeking to qualify to the NCAA Championships and the Super Six. But to reach that goal teams must get through NCAA Regionals. In 2017, regionals will be held at Alabama, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Penn State and Utah. The top two finishers at each regional will advance to the NCAA Championships at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

CONFERENCE OF CHAMPIONS

The Pac-12 Conference had all eight of its teams ranked in the Top 36, which is the number of teams that qualify to NCAA Regionals, in the preseason coaches poll. Utah was ranked No. 5, No. 6 UCLA, No. 11 California, Oregon State was 12th, Washington was 15th, Stanford 18th, Arizona 26th and Arizona State ranked 31st.