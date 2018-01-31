Beaver Freshman Continuing to Grow

CORVALLIS, Oregon – A pair of freshman Beavers are writing the newest chapter in the book of Oregon State University women’s basketball. Freshmen Aleah Goodman and Taya Corosdale are both hitting their stride on and off the court.



Goodman, a native of Milwaukie Oregon, is already making her mark on the Pac-12 from beyond the arc this season. Her 48.4 percent mark in three-point field goals tops the Pac-12 in the category, but the freshman says that it wasn’t always the strongest point of her game.



“My three-point shot wasn’t necessarily what I went to in high school, but coming in I knew I was going to be smaller than most the other girls on the court and I would need to develop that,” Goodman said. “It was one of my main focuses before I got to OSU to get in the gym and make sure I was comfortable shooting quickly from a pass and off the dribble as well.”



In high school Goodman led her team to two state championships, including winning one in her final game as a senior, and in a bit of foreshadowing she would play all of her career playoff games in Gill Coliseum in the 5A division of the OSAA playoffs.



“That was something I really enjoyed, getting to end my high school career where I started my college career, not a whole lot of people get to do that,” Goodman said. “It also just gave me a feel of playing at Gill, obviously there wasn’t seven thousand fans for the state tournament, but just getting extra time on that floor.”



Corosdale has made an immediate impact for the Beavers as well. Coming into the season she was filling a role off the bench, but has since moved into the starting lineup and got the Beavers rolling with key shots early in games.



“I knew it was going to be tough coming in as a freshman,” Corosdale said. “I got in the gym as much as I could during the summer to make sure I was going to be ready to compete, and then once we started going my mindset was coming off the bench and doing whatever I needed to do to help the team. Starting has definitely helped my confidence, but I still have that same mindset to help the team wherever I can, now I just do it to start the game off.”



Associate head coach Jonas Chatterton has loved what he’s seen out of the pair of freshman Beavers on the court.



“I think they’ve done a fantastic job growing,” he said. “The biggest transition for them has been the defensive side of the ball. They’ve done a great job at adapting, and understanding positioning and where to be on the floor as well as the intensity they need to play with. Obviously they are also both capable and very good offensive players, they’ve helped a lot in big ways this year.”



And off the court, transitioning into the college atmosphere Corosdale and Goodman both had familiar faces on the Beavers. For Goodman it was Katie McWilliams, a fellow Oregonian, and for Corosdale it was Mikayla Pivec, a former competitor in Washington AAU.



“With both of us being from Oregon she was who I had the most contact with before getting here and really helped me get into it all,” Goodman said. “Then once I got with the team Kat and I really hit it off.”



“Mikayla has definitely been super helpful in the transition,” Corosdale said. “I grew up playing against her in AAU and I definitely go to her for most the stuff I need. She’s been a great role model.”



Though both credit the coaching staff and team for being huge helps in their transition to Oregon State, the freshman roommates get more time with each other than anyone else in Corvallis, and they seem to like it that way.



“Between basketball and a new level of school it was a challenging for a little bit, but the coaches and the rest of the team really just helped to make sure we settled in,” Goodman said. “It was also really nice to have each other (Corosdale and herself). To just have the two of us and we can just go through it together.”



“We hit it off immediately,” Corosdale said. “It started as roommates and quickly we became best friends. We help each other out with everything whether it be basketball or school. I like it this way with just one other freshman. We fit so well together.”