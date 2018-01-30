Vote for Hootie in the CCC Semifinals

LA GRANDE, Ore. – The semifinal round in the 5th annual CCC Mascot Challenge commences Today, with No. 3 seed Hootie the Owl from Oregon Tech taking on No. 2 Seed and defending champion Yote the Coyote from The College of Idaho. In the second semifinal taking place on Wednesday, January 31st, No. 1 seed Cadmar the Warrior from Corban University will take on No. 4 seed Monty the Mountaineer from Eastern Oregon

Voting in the semifinal rounds will take place on the conference Twitter page at @cccsports and will be open for 24 hours beginning at 8 a.m. each day.