KF Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing Neighbor

A Klamath Falls man has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a neighbor who suffers a disease making her unable to stop him. Michael Atkinson arrested for the incident Saturday in which police allege he approached the victim who has cerebral palsy, kissed her and exposed himself to her. Police says she told him to stop but could not physically stop him.

Atkinson is charged with public indecency, harassment and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. His next scheduled court date is February 5. He was being held on $50,000 bail.