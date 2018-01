If you need help doing your taxes the downtown Klamath County Library and Chiloquin Branch Library are hosting free tax help from Feb. 7 through April 11. It’s every Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m. downtown and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chiloquin. It’s being done by AARP but taxpayers of any age are welcome. There will be a Spanish interpreter at the downtown library.