BREAKING NEWS: Wizards’ John Wall to have knee procedure, may miss two months

ESPN – BREAKING NEWS Washington Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall will undergo a knee procedure this week and could miss two months, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and reports.

The news was first reported Tuesday by the Washington Post, which reported that Wall will not play in next month’s All-Star Game. The procedure has been described as a clean up, according to the Post.

Wall underwent an MRI on his left knee Monday and was scheduled to visit the Cleveland Clinic to meet with orthopedic surgeon Richard D. Parker, who performed two knee surgeries on Wall in May 2016 and consulted with Wall when he started experiencing inflammation and soreness in November.

Parker will perform the procedure Tuesday on Wall, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and the Post.

Wall banged knees 10 games into the season in a game against Dallas and has been dealing with issues since. His knee required an MRI earlier this season and has also been drained and received injections.

Wall had been slated to play for Team LeBron on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles in what would have been his fifth straight All-Star Game. He is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists this season, both numbers a little better than his career averages.