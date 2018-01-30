Beavs to Face Cardinal Thursday on the Farm

THE GAME: Oregon State (11-9, 3-5 Pac-12) heads to the Bay Area this week, beginning with a stop on The Farm to play Stanford (11-11, 5-4) at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Maples Pavilion.
TELEVISION: The game will be televised on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith and Casey Jacobsen calling the action.
RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link.
LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.
SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.
QUICKLY: In conference games, Oregon State leads the Pac-12 in scoring defense (66.1) and field goal percentage defense (.414) … The Beavers are shooting 70.7 percent from the free throw line; it would be their best percentage since the 2004-05 team shot 72.4 percent … Tres Tinkle is the only Pac-12 player to score in double figures in every game this season … Tinkle is shooting 93.9 percent (31-for-33) from the free throw line in Pac-12 play; the Oregon State single-season conference record is 89.9 percent by Brent Barry (1994-95) … Drew Eubanks is tied for fourth in the Pac-12 in blocked shots (1.8) and sixth in field goal percentage (.608) … Stephen Thompson Jr. has scored in double figures and made at least five field goals in nine consecutive games … Ethan Thompson shot 87.5 percent (14-for-16) from the free throw line the past three games … Seth Berger has grabbed at least four rebounds in six consecutive games … Gligorije Rakocevic averaged 5.0 points in 11.5 minutes the last two games.
vs. STANFORD: Oregon State and Stanford meet for the 144th time with the Beavers holding a 73-70 advantage. The Cardinal has a 40-29 edge on their home court, by going 21-2 at Maples Pavilion since 1993.
Oregon State won on The Farm two years ago, 62-50, on Feb. 11, 2016 to snap a 10-game conference road losing streak. Tres Tinkle scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Gary Payton II added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The other Oregon State win at Maples Pavilion since 1993 came on Jan. 24, 2009 when the Beavers won, 77-62, behind 25 points from Calvin Haynes, 19 from Seth Tarver and 18 from Roeland Schaftenaar.
Stanford won both meetings last season. The first was a 62-46 victory on Jan. 19 at Gill Coliseum when Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a team-high 15 points. The second was a 79-66 win on Feb. 22 at Maples Pavilion when Drew Eubanks dropped 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Gligorije Rakocevic scored a career-high 16 points.
CHASING 1,000: Oregon State has three players who have a chance to join the 1,000-point club this season. It would be the third time in program history that a team had three 1,000-point scorers. Stephen Thompson Jr. reached the milestone against Oregon, while Drew Eubanksneeds 49 points and Tres Tinkle needs 168.
2017-18: Stephen Thompson Jr. 1,089; Drew Eubanks 951; Tres Tinkle 832
2012-13: Roberto Nelson 1,745; Devon Collier 1,489; Joe Burton 1,009
1980-81: Steve Johnson 2,035; Mark Radford 1,390; Ray Blume 1,288