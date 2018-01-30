Beavers to Open Spring Season in Hawaii

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s golf team will open its spring season Thursday through Saturday at the 27th Annual Amer Ari Invitational in Waikoloa, Hawai’i.



FIELD (18): Oregon State, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Hawai’i-Hilo, Hawai’i-Manoa, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Osaka Gakuin, Pacific, San Jose State, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, UC Davis and USC.



COURSE: The tournament will be held at the par-72, 7,074-yard Waikoloa Kings’ Course.



BEAVERS’ LINEUP: Oregon State will go with a lineup of junior Trevor Yu, sophomores Kyosuke Hara and Shawn Lu, and freshmen Keaton Gudz and Spencer Tibbits. Senior Jonas Liebich will compete as an invidual.



FORMAT: Three-day, 54-hole tournament with 18 holes each day. The top-four individuals from each five-member team with the lowest scores for each 18-hole round constitute the scoring members for that given round.



TEE TIMES: There will be a shotgun start beginning each day at 7:30 a.m. Hawai’i time (9:30 a.m. PT).



LIVE SCORING: There will be live scoring for the tournament on golfstat.com.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Oregon State men’s golf team on Twitter and Facebook.



QUOTING HEAD COACH JON REEHOORN: “This is the one tournament a year the guys are looking forward to when the last one ends.



“We’ve had two strong weeks of practice and the guys have been putting in a lot of work in tough conditions to be prepared.



“We will have a few more days of preparation in Hawai’i and then it will be time for a young group to go and just play and have fun.”