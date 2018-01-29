Owls Drop Two at William Jessup

ROCKLIN, Calif. – Oregon Tech dropped a pair of 4-3 seven inning games at William Jessup University Sunday to slip to 3-5 on the year.



Game 1 William Jessup 4 Oregon Tech 3 (7 innings)

In game one, Oregon Tech took an initial 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an Austin Zavala RBI double. The Warriors answered with three-runs in the bottom of the inning on four-hits to take a 3-1 lead.



OIT then tied the game at 3-3 with two-runs in the top of the third highlighted by a Josh Kallstrom RBI double.



WJU wasted little time in taking the lead back as they scored what would eventually be the game winning run on a Josh Duitsman home run.



Neither team would generate any offense over the final four innings as the Warriors won game one 4-3.



Kallstrom continued to swing a hot bat with three-hits to lead Oregon Tech in game one.



Tech’s Chase Wago pitched six innings, giving up 8-hits and four earned runs in picking up the loss.



Game 2 William Jessup 4 Oregon Tech 3 (7 innings)

Just like they did in game one, William Jessup scored three-runs in the bottom of the first inning to take command early.



After Kallstrom doubled to start the fourth inning, Tech’s Emmett Covello delivered a big two out RBI single to score Kallstrom and get the Hooter on the board as they trailed 3-1.



WJU added a run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.



Tech’s Justin Jordan delivered a huge two run home run in the top of the fifth to draw the Owls to within one run at 4-3.



OIT however couldn’t muster any more offense as the Owls went down in order in their final three at bats to fall to 3-5 on the year with the 4-3 loss.



Tech’s starting pitcher Zach Scherman pitched well but was pegged with the loss, giving up four runs over six innings on just five hits.



Jordan led the attack with two hits in the game including his second homer of the year.



The Owls will next travel to Redding, California for a pair of double-headers against Simpson University next Saturday and Sunday.