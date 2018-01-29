Klamath & Lake Community Action Services Winter Giveaway Wednesday

Klamath & Lake Community Action Services will hold its annual Winter Giveaway this Wednesday, Jan. 31 to serve the homeless in the area. The annual event provides a hot meal and winter supplies such as coats, blankets, hats and gloves. It’s weds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Klamath Assembly of God. Community Action Services uses the event to try to get a count of the number of area homeless.

In addition to the count in Klamath Falls, there will be one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Sprague River Community Center in Sprague River, and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 at the Crescent Ponderosa Christian Church in Crescent.

KLCAS is also seeking volunteers to assist during the Winter Giveaway at Klamath Assembly of God. Donations of gently used and clean warm clothes, boots, hats, toiletries and nonperishable food items are also sought.