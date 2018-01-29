Gold Hill Woman Dies in Rogue River Crash

A Gold Hill woman has been killed after crashing into the Rogue River. Jackson County officials say for some reason Friday afternoon Melinda Fluck lost control and went across all lanes of Rogue River Highway just south of the City and went into the River. Her car was completely submerged with only a damaged mailbox and skids marks leading deputes to even know it had even happened.

On January 26, 2018 at about 3PM, an OSP Trooper responded to the report of possible vandalism to a mailbox in the 4400 block of Rogue River Highway (just south of the City of Rogue River).

The trooper arrived on scene and noticed fresh skid marks and other evidence to suggest a vehicle had struck the mailbox, went down the embankment and into the Rogue River. There was no vehicle visible in the river and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded with a marine patrol boat. They quickly located a submerged vehicle approximately a quarter mile downstream. They also determined there was a deceased occupant inside the vehicle.

Due to the growing darkness it was decided for safety to remove the vehicle in the morning. A trooper stayed on scene to ensure On January 27, 2018 at about 9am crews removed the vehicle, a 1998 Subaru Legacy, from the river and identified the deceased driver as Melinda A FLUCK, age 65, of Gold Hill.

Preliminary investigation appears FLUCK was traveling southbound on Rogue River Highway when it appeared she drifted on the east shoulder, over corrected and crossed both lanes and over the embankment into the river.

This is an ongoing investigation, more information will he released as it becomes available. OSP was also assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation.