Deadline For Claims Against Eternal Hills Is March 5

The State of Oregon encourages people who believe they paid for but did not receive goods or services from Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, Inc. to file a claim with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon by Monday, March 5.

Last year, the State of Oregon filed involuntary bankruptcy against Eternal Hills in U.S. Bankruptcy Court when the Klamath Falls funeral home failed to pay nearly $60,000 in civil penalties assessed by the Oregon Mortuary and Cemetery Board.

Consumer claims may include, but are not limited to:

* Endowment care charges

* Charges for outer burial containers and markers that were never delivered or installed

* Insurance policies paid for but never delivered

* Finance charges on contracts that were paid over time

* Having to use another cemetery due to legal issues

* Plots sold without assigning a plot number or deed

* Undelivered prepaid merchandise like urns

* Charging for veterans markers that are offered free by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Consumers who need to file a claim should visit http://www.orb.uscourts.gov/, select proof of claim, and use case number 17-62784-tmr7 to electronically file the form by March 5. Consumers with questions about a potential claim can call Brenda Biggs at 971-673-1505.