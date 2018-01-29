Beavers Top Colorado to Complete Mountain Sweep

BOULDER, Colo. – The No. 17 ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team closed out a road sweep of the Pac-12 Mountain schools Sunday afternoon, taking an 86-71 win over Colorado in Boulder.



“This was a great team win,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “This is a really tough road trip, and for us to come out here and get two wins makes me really proud. It took a real team effort. We got contributions from a lot of different players, one through 10 our players did a great job.”



Sophomore Kat Tudor went 8-for-16 from the floor to finish with 23 points and six rebounds.



Senior Marie Gulich recorded her fourth double-double in her last five games, going 4-for-7 from the floor for 12 points and 10 rebounds. The center also blocked six shots for the second-straight game, and came away with a pair of steals.



Junior Katie McWilliams went 5-for-8 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points, while fellow junior Taylor Kalmer tallied 11 points off the bench.



Sophomore Mikayla Pivec scored six points to go with eight rebounds and 10 assists. Junior Joanna Grymek recorded eight points on 4-for-5 shooting and five rebounds.



Oregon State held Colorado to 35.2 percent shooting in the contest, and held a 43-37 advantage in rebounds.



The offenses got off to a slow start, before the Beavers exploded for seven unanswered points in a 56-second span to go in front 13-9 at the first media break. Colorado went ahead 21-18 to end the opening frame.



Oregon State battled back in the second quarter, hitting five straight field goal attempts to take a 31-27 lead at the second TV timeout. The Beavers would go in front by as many as seven in the period, before heading to the intermission with the Buffaloes up 38-37 after an 8-0 Colorado run.



OSU retook the lead less than two minutes into the second half, using a 7-0 run to go up 44-40. The Buffaloes battled back, before the Beavers used a stretch of eight unanswered points to go up by nine. Oregon State stretched the lead from there, out-scoring Colorado 29-19 in the third period to head to the closing frame up 66-57.



The Beavers extended the advantage to 20 in the fourth quarter, before taking the win by 15.



The Beavers will return to Gill Coliseum on Friday, as Oregon State plays host to Stanford. That game is slated to tip at 6 p.m.



