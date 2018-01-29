Annual Winter Wings Festival – Klamath Basin Audubon Society

The Klamath Basin Audubon Society presents the 39th anniversary of the Winter Wings Festival, February 15th through 18th.

With the return of the Bald Eagle and waterfowl to the Pacific Flyway, Winter Wings brings together birders and photographers of all stripes to learn and explore with top notch professionals and enthusiastic local guides. The Klamath Basin is renowned for its massive wintering population of Bald Eagles, but is prime habitat for many other raptors including owls, as well as a stunning abundance and diversity of waterfowl.

This event will feature vendors, workshops, family activities, presentations, and bird watching field trips.

For the complete schedule, program descriptions, and fees, visit the Festival website at www.WinterWingsFest.org.