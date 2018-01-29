Annual Bridal Show – Running Y Ranch Resort

The Running Y Ranch Resort and Sights & Sounds Unlimited is hosting it’s annual Bridal Show Saturday, February 24th from 10am-2pm, at the Running Y Convention Center.

Come plan all your wedding details from venue, catering, photographer and even bachelorette parties!

Door prizes will be given throughout the day and there is no cost for admission.

Group tours of Running Y’s wedding space will be given at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Enjoy a free wine tasting from 10:30pm – 12:30pm and passed hors d’ ourves will be offered free to brides at 11am and 12pm.

Free goodie bags will be given out to the first 150 brides and ladies remember to bring your groom as the very popular man cave will be open with video games and beer samples.

Enter to win your dream wedding valued at $5000.

For more information on this even visit www.runningy.com