58th Annual Klamath Bull & Horse Sale

The 58th Annual Bull & Horse Sale will be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds January 31st through February 4th.

The Klamath Bull & Horse Sale is an inclusive event with activities for the entire family. All members of the community, agriculturally involved or not, are encouraged to attend.

The proceeds of this sale go to assisting the education of youth through the Klamath County Cattlemen & Cattlewomen’s Scholarship Program. \

This sale will feature bulls and heifers, dog trials, stock horse shows, open events, Ranch Rodeo, Kids events, Beef & Brews, and the Cattlewomen’s Dinner.

For more information visit www.klamathbullsale.com.