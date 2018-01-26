Murder Arrest Made in Oregon Pines Death

A Beatty man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Oregon Pines. Police allege Richard Bryon Johnson killed the neighbor at the victim’s home Tuesday and tried to hide the body.

Johnson faces charges of Murder, Burglary I, Tampering with Evidence x 3, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 24, 2018, an adult was reported missing by thier roommate in the Oregon Pines subdivision of Klamath County. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded and discovered evidence suggesting a violent act occurred at the missing person’s residence. The Major Crime Team was activated to assist with the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed to arrest Richard Bryon Johnson, a neighbor and acquaintance of the missing person. Investigators arrested Mr. Johnson without incident at his residence.

Investigators were able to determine that Mr. Johnson shot the victim at the victim’s residence and removed the victim from the scene. The victim’s body was located in a remote area within a few miles of the crime scene.

The Major Crime Team, consisting of members from the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police and the OSP Crime Lab, are continuing the investigation at this time.

The decedents name is being withheld while efforts are made to notify their next of kin. Anyone with additional information that may assist investigators are encouraged to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.