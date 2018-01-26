Mt Ashland Ski Area Open For Season

Mt. Ashland Ski Area has received enough snow to open, with more on its way – skiers and riders delighted.

Mt. Ashland Ski Area managers made the call Thursday morning to open Southern Oregon’s premier snow-sports destination for the season. In the last 24 hours the mountain received 14 inches of new snow near the lodge bringing the snow base to 26 inches, enough snow to run both the Comer and Sonnet lifts starting Friday morning. They will call day one of the season “Day Onesie” and offer $20.00 tickets to anyone who shows up wearing a onesie (a one-piece ski outfit or costume). Season pass holders are also encouraged to join in the fun and dress up to celebrate.

“We are committed to getting our guests on the snow as early as possible,” said Hiram Towle, Mt. Ashland’s General Manager. “Our team is better than any at overcoming challenges, and when it came time to call for an opening, despite the delayed snow, they all rose to the occasion.”

The ski area’s average opening date over the past 50 years has been around Dec. 12. Due to the late arrival of significant snowfall, Mt. Ashland opened to the public for several successful events. A terrain park was created using snow gathered in the parking lot so that their faithful skiers and riders had an on-snow experience. Pent up demand bringing better-than-expected attendance at these events suggests that Mt. Ashland is in for a very busy season now that they are open.

Although the Ariel chair, Windsor Chair, and upper mountain will not be open, all the other lifts and services will be running on opening day. The Granite Grill, T-Bar, retail shop, new rental shop, and ski school will all be open. A terrain park will be built for opening day.

“We’re ready to go,” Towle said. “All we need is more snow, and the forecast is calling for 9 to 18 inches between now and Saturday. If this system delivers, we anticipate getting Ariel, Windsor, and the upper mountain opened safely. Guests should expect early season conditions with some unmarked obstacles on the intermediate and advanced terrain. The terrain serviced by Comer and Sonnet lifts should provide a more mid-winter experience with good coverage, but all guests should use caution.”

The mountain will operate its regular five-day-a-week schedule, and close Tuesday and Wednesday. The ski area managers have indicated that they will extend the season and attempt to offer additional days throughout the remainder of the season depending on attendance and snow conditions. Guests should visit www.mtashland.com for all the details, and to sign up for text and email alerts to stay in the know.

Mt. Ashland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ski area owned and operated by the Mt. Ashland Association under a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service.