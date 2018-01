Klamath Falls Basin Ballers 6th/7th grade girls basketball team recently

won Championship at Redmond Invitational to solidify a spot in the 2018

State Championships held in March.

Other qualifying tournaments included Sherwood and Sisters Shootouts

with high placings!

TEAM MEMBERS

Back Row L-R: Annika Lindow, Chelsea Gilmore, Annie Campos, Bella

Heaton, Dianara Pena

Front Row L-R: Addy McGirr, Ella Baley, Rhylee Utley, Liz Estes

Coaches: Randall Baley, Mike McGirr, Christian Utley