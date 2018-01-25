VFW/Marine Corps League Honor Guard Seeks New Members

  • Home > 
Marine Corps League
2018/01/25
By: Claire Beverly (mybasin.com)

 

The combined Color/Honor Guard of VFW Post 1383 and Detachment #373 of Marine Corps League are seeking additional Members for the Color Guard. Requirements are:

  • Be an active duty member of a Military Organization of the United States
  • Be a Veteran of a Military Organization of the United States and possess a Military Discharge of Honor Circumstances.
  • Duties include:

1: Performance of Military Honors at Funerals for Local Veterans of the area.

2: Participating in Ceremonies for Holidays celebrating Military Service such as;

                  Memorial Day

                  Veterans Day

                  Pearl Harbor Day

                  Patriots Day

  • Interested person are directed to contact Ron Ballard, Sergeant Major, US Army, Retired, Past Commander of VFW Post 1383, at 541-891-1004.




