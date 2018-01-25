VFW/Marine Corps League Honor Guard Seeks New Members

The combined Color/Honor Guard of VFW Post 1383 and Detachment #373 of Marine Corps League are seeking additional Members for the Color Guard. Requirements are:

Be an active duty member of a Military Organization of the United States

Be a Veteran of a Military Organization of the United States and possess a Military Discharge of Honor Circumstances.

Duties include:

1: Performance of Military Honors at Funerals for Local Veterans of the area.

2: Participating in Ceremonies for Holidays celebrating Military Service such as;

Memorial Day

Veterans Day

Pearl Harbor Day

Patriots Day