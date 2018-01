The Klamath County School District continues to exceed the state in its graduation rate. According to data released by the state Oregon Department of Education today, KCSD’s overall four-year graduation rate for 2016-17 was 77.87 percent; a little more than a point higher than the Oregon rate of 76.65. The district also outpaced the state in the five- year completion rate.

See the Full KCSD Report Here:

