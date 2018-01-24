United Way Celebrates Annual Campaign Achievements

The United Way says they hit 94 percent this year’s campaign goal with $510,170. Fundraising Campaign Awards were given to United Parcel Service, Sky Lakes Medical Center, The Klamath County Senior Citizens’ Center, Lithia Klamath Falls Auto Center, and Klamath County Commissioners who saw a 100 percent increase in their giving.

A moment of silence was held for Campaign Chairman Bridgitte Griffin Azevedo who passed away in November. Before she passed she had chosen Don Boyd as the 2017 Campaign Volunteer of the Year. Also at the meeting Commissioner Donnie Boyd was honored with the 2017 Campaign Inspiration Award.