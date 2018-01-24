Not Guilty Plea in Fatal KF Accident

A Chiloquin man has pleaded not guilty for a fatal accident that killed a Klamath Falls woman in November. Austin Haynes pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering for the November 10th wreck on Hwy 97 at Milepost 256 that killed Terry Kirwan. The driver of car Kirwan was in was injured . Haynes is out on bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family and not enter any business where alcohol is the main item for sale. An actual trial date has not yet been set but Haynes has another court appearance in March.