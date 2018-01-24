Beavers Headed to Beehive State for Matchup With Utah

THE GAME: The No. 17 ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team hits the road this week for a pair of Rocky Mountain showdowns. The Beavers will open the two-game swing on Friday, when they head to Salt Lake City for a matchup with Utah.

FOLLOW ALONG: Friday’s game will air live on Pac-12 Oregon with Krista Blunk on the call. You can also listen on KEJO in the Corvallis area with Ron Callan. A live stats link will also be available.

WHAT’S COMING UP: Oregon State will take on Colorado on Sunday afternoon in a 1 p.m. PT tip in Boulder, Colo. The Beavers will return home next week for games against Stanford and California.

OSU VS. UTAH: Oregon State has won eight-straight matchups with Utah, dating back to 2013. Mikayla Pivec went 5-for-6 from the floor to score 14 points when the teams met in Salt Lake City last season. Kat Tudor tallied nine points in that contest, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Friday will mark the only time the Beavers’ and Utes will meet during the regular season, due to Pac-12 scheduling procedures.

QUICK HITTERS:

- Oregon State is 104-20 since the start of the 2014-15 season, the sixth-best record in the nation over that span, trailing only UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor, Maryland and South Carolina.

- The Beavers’ three highest win totals have all come over the last three seasons (27 in 2014-15, 32 in 2015-16, 31 in 2016-17).

- OSU has made the tournament in four-straight seasons, and has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years, including a Final Four run in 2016.

- The Beavers have entered the last two NCAA Tournaments as a No. 2 seed.

- Oregon State has produced four-straight 20-win seasons.

- The Beavers have been ranked in every USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ poll, dating back to the 2013-14 postseason rankings. OSU’s highest ever ranking came at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, when the Beavers came in at No. 2.

- Oregon State went 7-3 vs. ranked opponents last season, with wins over No. 9 Washington, No. 8/10 Stanford (twice), No. 15 UCLA (twice), No. 20 California and No. 23 Arizona State.

- The Beavers have earned seven wins over top-10 opponents since the start of 2014-15, including a victory over No. 4 Baylor in the Elite Eight in 2015-16.

- Oregon State is 16-9 in its last 25 games vs. ranked opponents.

- The Beavers have not lost three-straight games since falling to Notre Dame, California and Stanford from Dec. 29 2013 to Jan. 5, 2014.

- Oregon State is one of nine teams to have three players selected over the course of the last two WNBA Drafts, and is one of five programs to have at least a trio of players selected in the first two rounds over that span.

- The Beavers lead the nation in 3-point percentage, and are fourth in the nation in field goal percentage.

- Oregon State is also fourth in the nation in rebounding margin and sixth in assists per game.

- The Beavers have had at least four players in double figures in 10 of their 19 contests the year.

- Oregon State has held eight opponents under 30 percent shooting this season, and 13 opponents below 35 percent.

- The Beavers have outscored their opponents in bench points in 15 of their 19 games this season.

- Nine of Oregon State’s 10 active players have scored in double-figures at least once this season.

- The Beavers finished the month of December undefeated for the second-straight season, going 8-0 in the month.

- OSU posted a record of 30-6 in calendar-year 2017.

GERMAN SENSATION: Marie Gulich Quick Hitters

- Is on the preseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy (national player of the year) and the Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center).

- Has recorded a double-double in three-straight games.

- Played all 40 minutes at Oregon on Sunday, after playing 43 minutes in Friday’s matchup with the Ducks.

- Is shooting 69.5 percent from the floor during Pac-12 play.

- Shoots right-handed, but writes left-handed.

- Is tied for 13th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 with 124 career games played

- Is the only player in the Pac-12 to score in double-figures in every one of her team’s games this season. Gulich has been in double figures in 26 of her last 27 contests, dating back to last season.

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting 66.0 percent from the floor on the season, good for fourth in the nation and first in the Pac-12.

- Currently sits fifth in Oregon State history with 155 career blocks. Gulich now needs 11 more rejections to tie Patricia Bright for fourth.

- Is currently ninth in Oregon State history with 702 career rebounds. She needs 17 more to match Jamie Weisner for eighth on the Beavers’ all-time list.

- Gulich is the 75th player in Pac-12 history to reach the 700 career rebound mark

- Has scored at least 14 points in 15 of OSU’s 19 games this season.

- Has blocked seven shots in a game twice this season, a career-high and tied for the ninth-best single-game total in program history.

- Is currently 12th in the nation with 3.0 blocks per game.

- Has blocked more shots this season than 142 Division I teams, including a pair of Pac-12 squads

- Has blocked at least three shots in 12 of OSU’s 19 games this season, including five contests with four blocks or more.

- Exploded for 28 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Jan. 19′s game vs. Oregon.

- All-Pac-12 Selection in 2016-17

- Hit the game-winning put-back and knocked down a pair of free throws to ice Oregon State’s win over Stanford on Feb. 24, helping the Beavers secure a Pac-12 title.

- Set a career-high with 16 rebounds vs. UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semi-finals.

GREAT SCOTT: Scott Rueck Quick Hitters

- Inked a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

- 2017 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year, becoming one of five coaches in conference history to win the honor multiple times.

- Has been a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year the last two seasons.

- Finished second to Geno Auriemma in the AP National Coach of the Year voting in 2016.

- Record at Oregon State is 167-86 making him the second-winningest coach in Oregon State history. Aki Hill holds the Oregon State wins record with 274.

- Rueck engineered an accelerated turnaround at Oregon State, bringing the program into national prominence during his seven seasons as head coach.

- Prior to joining Oregon State, Rueck served as head coach at George Fox in Newburg, Ore., where he built the program into a Division III national power, winning an NCAA title in 2009.

- Rueck’s teams have consistently been known for outstanding defense. The Beavers have allowed 56.4 points per game over the course of his tenure. George Fox allowed just 48.3 points per contest in 2009-10, Rueck’s final year there, and set a school record with 45.4 points allowed under Rueck in 2007-08.

- Graduated from Oregon State in 1991.

GET SOME TUDOR-ING: Kat Tudor Quick Hitters

- Exploded for 34 points last Friday vs. Oregon, going 10-for-14 from the floor and 7-for-10 from 3-point range. Her scoring output is tied for the 35th-best single game point total in Oregon State history, and is the highest score by a Beaver since Jamie Weisner put up 38 points vs. DePaul in the 2016 Sweet 16.

- Is 19th in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers per game.

- Is shooting 53.7 percent from 3-point range during Pac-12 play

- Has hit at least five 3-pointers in a game six times this season.

- Hit seven 3-pointers in a game twice this season, joining Sydney Wiese, Talisa Rhea and Felicia Ragland as the only Oregon State players to hit seven triples in a game multiple times in their career.

- Is currently on pace to break Sydney Wiese‘s sophomore record for 3-pointers in the Beavers’ 29th game of the season, Feb. 25 at Arizona State. On her current pace, Tudor would break Wiese’s single-season record in the Beavers’ 35th game.

- With 62 3-pointers, she has individually converted more longballs than eight Division I teams.

- Has converted 21 2-point field goals this season, doubling her total of nine from her freshman campaign.

- Made her first career start in the season-opener.

- Posted her first career double-double vs. Nort Carolina Central, setting career highs with 23 points and 11 rebounds. All of her boards came on the defensive end.

- Her 3-point percentage of .412 last season would have been good for 25th in the NCAA, if Tudor had reached the NCAA threshold of two made 3-pointers per game (averaging 1.40).

- Scored 17 points vs. Southern Utah last season, hitting five 3-pointers in the contest.

- Made 371 three-pointers in her high-school career

- Helped St. Mary’s High School win the 2015 California state title

PIVEC AND ROLL: Mikayla Pivec Quick Hitters

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting 46.4 percent from the floor this season.

- Is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, tied for the highest average among guards in the Pac-12.

- Nearly notched a triple-double on Jan. 14 vs. Arizona, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

- Is playing the point guard position this year for the first time since 7th grade.

- Tallied 10 assists on Dec. 10, the highest total by an Oregon State player since Sydney Wiese had 10 vs. UC Davis on Dec. 14, 2016.

- Recorded her first career 20-point game on Dec. 2 vs. Utah State

- Was named Oregon State Scholar Athlete of the Month for December, holding a then-4.0 GPA as a BioMedical Engineering major.

- Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2016-17.

- Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice last season, tied with Sydney Wiese and Jamie Weisner for the most by an Oregon State player since the award began in 2011.

- Also threw javelin for the Oregon State track team in the spring, posting the fourth-best mark in OSU history in the event with a throw of 142-4 at the Oregon Twilight Meet.

- Highest-rated signee in Oregon State history prior to Andrea Aquino signing in November, coming in as the No. 24 player in the nation according to ESPN.

- Won the Washington state-title for the javelin throw in her senior year

- Averaged 21.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.1 assists in high school.

SAY TAY KID: Taya Corosdale Quick Hitters

- Has started the last 10 games

- Has hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring for Oregon State in back-to-back games.

- Has converted six 3-pointers over her last three games.

- Played just 15 minutes at Oregon on Sunday due to foul trouble.

- Scored 12 points in her second career start, Dec. 20 vs. UC Davis.

- Is averaging 7.6 points per game in her 10 starts.

- Has scored in double-figures in five of her last 12 games.

- Is averaging 25.1 minutes per game during Pac-12 play

- Scored 13 points vs. San Jose State on Dec. 10.

- Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

- Two-time King County League MVP

- Earned a five-star rating from ESPN, and was ranked the No. 6 forward in her signing class.

- Two-time All-State selection in Washington.

KT-MAC ATTACK: Katie McWilliams Quick Hitters

- Leads the Beavers with an average of 31.6 minutes per game this season.

- Netted an important four-point play to seal Jan. 19′s Civil War win in overtime.

- Is 16th in the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 2.9

- Has at least four assists in 11 games this season, including six games with six or more.

- Has 82 rebounds this season, 81 of which have come at the defensive end.

- Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention in 2015-16.

- Went 3-for-3 from 3-point range against UConn in the 2016 Final Four.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Scored 29 points in last year’s season-opener vs. Lamar, going 7-for-8 from 3-point range in the contest.

- Was the highest ranked recruit in Oregon State history, prior to Mikayla Pivec joining the team in the 2016 recruiting class.

- Earned numerous awards in the state of Oregon during her high school career, including: two All-State honors, Oregon Live Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Oregon Sports Award for Best Prep Basketball Player and Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year.

REMAIN KALMER: Taylor Kalmer Quick Hitters

- Has not scored in double-figures since Dec. 13, after doing so six times in the Beavers’ first nine games.

- Has scored 140 points this season, just four points short of matching the first two seasons of her career combined.

- Played important minutes for Oregon State at last season’s Pac-12 Tournament, partially due to the loss of Katie McWilliams

- Rueck credited Kalmer with playing the best basketball of her career vs. Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament Final.

- Shot 42 percent from the field last season, and 55 percent from two-point range.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Named Oregon State’s Most Improved Player at the team’s 2016 Awards Banquet.

- Was named a Scholar Athlete all four years of high school.

GETTING MADDIE: Madison Washington Quick Hitters

- Has come off the bench in the last 10 games.

- Notched her first career double-digit scoring performance vs. Utah State on Dec. 2, going 5-for-6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

- Has 39 assists this season, already doubling her total from 2016-17.

- Made her first career start in the season opener.

- USA Today First Team All-Nevada selection

- Helped Bishop Gorman High School reach the Nevada state title game three times

- Averaged 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game her senior season

#AL3AH: Aleah Goodman Quick Hitters

- Her 3-point percentage of 50.9 would be good for first in the nation if Goodman had reached the NCAA minumum for 3-pointers made (Requirement is two 3-pointers per game played, Goodman has 29 triples in 16 games).

- Scored 11 points on Sunday at Oregon, going 4-for-6 from the floor and recording three steals.

- Scored nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range on Jan. 14 vs. Arizona, her highest scoring output since Dec. 29 vs. Washington.

- Scored a career-high 17 points vs. UC Santa Barbara in the Dam City Classic.

- Played the final game of her high school career at Gill Coliseum, leading La Salle to a state title.

- Two-time Oregon state 5A champion.

- Three-time Oregon 5A Player of the Year

- 2017 McDonalds All-America nominee

- Is not ticklish.

FULFILL YOUR DESTINY: Destiny Slocum Quick Hitters

- Redshirting the 2017-18 season due to NCAA regulations, after transferring from Maryland.

- 2017 WBCA National Freshman of the Year.

- Big Ten Freshman of the Year

- Second-Team All-Big Ten last season.

- 2016 McDonalds All-American at Mountain View High School

YO JO: Joanna Grymek Quick Hitters

- Did not play vs. Oregon on Sunday, the first game she has missed this season.

- Posted her best Pac-12 performance on Jan. 14 vs. Arizona, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, scoring eight points, her highest total since scoring 16 vs. Savannah State on Dec. 13.

- Has pulled down five rebounds in each of her last two appearances.

- Had a breakout performance vs. North Carolina Central, going 7-for-7 from the floor to finish with 16 points. She also tallied three blocks in the contest.

- Played the last two seasons at Seward County Community College

- NJCAA All-American in 2016-17

- Averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in her sophomore season at Seward, shooting 62.9 percent from the floor.

- Made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both of her seasons at Seward.

- Represented Poland in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Spain’s Canary Island.

THROPAY AS YOU GO: Janessa Thropay Quick Hitters

- Scored four points on Dec. 10 vs. San Jose State, matching a career-high.

- Has not played in back-to-back games, and has not seen action in three of Oregon State’s last four contests.

- Thropay did not play more than three games in a row at any point during her freshman campaign.

- Did not play in 23-straight games to end the 2016-17 season.

- Has performed the National Anthem at a number of Oregon State sporting events, including prior to the Beavers’ Civil War game on Jan. 19.

- McDonalds All-America nominee her senior season of high school

- First-Team All-California in high school

INCOMING!: A Look At Oregon State’s Signing Class

- Oregon State’s 2016 signing class is ranked No. 14 in the nation by ESPN

- Andrea Aquino (forward – 6-foot-9 – Caacupe, Paraguay) is the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to ESPN, the highest-rated recruit in Oregon State history.

- Aquino has been named to the Naismith High School Wach List, as a potential candidate for National Player of the Year honors.

- Patricia Morris (forward – 6-foot-5 – Duarte, Calif.) has earned all-state honors in California twice in her career, and joins the Beavers with a four-star rating.

- Jasmine Simmons (guard – 5-foot-11 – Canberra, Australia) captained the Australia U17 national team to a FIBA World Championship in 2016.

IN THE PAC:

- Oregon State has won three-straight Pac-12 titles, joining Stanford as the only teams in conference history to win back-to-back-to-back league championships.

- The Beavers are 53-9 in Pac-12 play since the start of the 2014-15 season, and 62-10 in their last 72 conference games.

- Oregon State has led the Pac-12 in attendance in each of the last three seasons.

- Beaver players have earned eight All-Pac-12 First-Team nods over the last three seasons, the highest total in the conference during that span.

- Oregon State has produced the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year the last three years.

- Head coach Scott Rueck is one of five coaches in Pac-12 history to win the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year Award multiple times.

- OSU has produced the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in back-to-back seasons (Ruth Hamblin and Sydney Wiese).

- In 2016-17, Oregon State led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.345), 3-point percentage defense (.282), rebounds per game (43.3) and rebounding margin (+10.9).

GILL COLISEUM:

- Oregon State has a home record of 57-6 since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- The Beavers have not lost back-to-back home games since falling to Washington and Washington State on Feb. 15 and 18, 2013.

- Oregon State is averaging 5,018 fans per game this season, by far the best attendance in the Pac-12. Oregon sits second with an average of 3,465.

- The Beavers are 23-1 in their last 24 Pac-12 home games, and 39-2 in their last 41.

- Opponents are shooting 32.6 percent at Gill Coliseum since the start of the 2013-14 season.

- Seven of the top-10 crowds in Oregon State history have come over the last three seasons, including last season’s record-setting attendance of 9,604 vs. Stanford.

THE STAFF: Oregon State Assistant Coaches and Support Staff Quick Hitters

- Associate Head Coach Jonas Chatterton enters his fourth season with the Beavers after spending four seasons at Colorado.

- Associate Head Coach Brian Holsinger served as an assistant coach on the Washington State staff for eight seasons.

- Assistant Coach Katie Baker was an All-Big Sky honoree at Montana

- Eric Ely is in his second season as Assistant Athletic Director for Women’s Basketball. Ely has been with the team since Rueck took over as head coach, spending the prior six seasons as an assistant coach

- Director of Operations Sharon Rissmiller is in her third season with the Beavers. She has served as the head coach at Pacific (Ore.) and played basketball at Portland

- Assistant to the Head Coach Kendall Knotz served as a manger for Oregon State for four seasons before taking on her new role last year

- Associate Athletic Trainer Jason Lieuw (code name Stockton) is the longest serving member of the Oregon State staff, currently in his ninth year with the team

- Voice of the Beavers Ron Callan has called 325 Oregon State women’s basketball games since joining the program in the 2007-08 season, holding a record of 196-129 during that span.