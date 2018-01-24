11 Oregon Tech Athletes Earn Academic All-CCC Honors

La Grande, Ore. – A total of 11 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 122 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.
Oregon Tech honorees:
|First Name
|Last Name
|Hometown
|Institution
|Year
|Sport
|Major
|Alexis
|Biddington
|Turner, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|Jr.
|W. Basketball
|Medical Imaging Tech
|Scott
|Burge
|Zillah, Wash.
|Oregon Tech
|So.
|M. Basketball
|Biology
|Seth
|Erickson
|Salem, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|So.
|M. Basketball
|Biology
|Mitchell
|Fink
|Clackamas, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|So.
|M. Basketball
|Communication Studies
|Taylor
|Jorgensen
|Canby, Oregon
|Oregon Tech
|Jr.
|M. Basketball
|Biology
|Megan
|Morris
|Klamath Falls, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|Jr.
|W. Basketball
|Communication Studies
|Bailey
|Nelson
|Firth, Idaho
|Oregon Tech
|Jr.
|W. Basketball
|Respiratory Care
|Baylee
|Toney
|Phoenix, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|Sr.
|W. Basketball
|Applied Psychology
|Quim
|Vallve’
|La Seu d’ Urgell, Spain
|Oregon Tech
|Jr.
|M. Basketball
|Marketing
|Noheaililana
|Waiwaiole
|Portland, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|Jr.
|W. Basketball
|Communication Studies
|Andrew
|Weber
|Roseburg, Ore.
|Oregon Tech
|Sr.
|M. Basketball
|Civil Engineering