  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • 11 Oregon Tech Athletes Earn Academic All-CCC Honors

11 Oregon Tech Athletes Earn Academic All-CCC Honors

CCC_Scholar_Athletes
2018/01/24

 

La Grande, Ore. – A total of 11 Oregon Tech Athletes joined a list of 122 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
           
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

Oregon Tech honorees:

First Name Last Name Hometown Institution Year Sport Major
Alexis Biddington Turner, Ore. Oregon Tech Jr. W. Basketball Medical Imaging Tech
Scott Burge Zillah, Wash. Oregon Tech So. M. Basketball Biology
Seth Erickson Salem, Ore. Oregon Tech So. M. Basketball Biology
Mitchell Fink Clackamas, Ore. Oregon Tech So. M. Basketball Communication Studies
Taylor Jorgensen Canby, Oregon Oregon Tech Jr. M. Basketball Biology
Megan Morris Klamath Falls, Ore. Oregon Tech Jr. W. Basketball Communication Studies
Bailey Nelson Firth, Idaho Oregon Tech Jr. W. Basketball Respiratory Care
Baylee Toney Phoenix, Ore. Oregon Tech Sr. W. Basketball Applied Psychology
Quim Vallve’ La Seu d’ Urgell, Spain Oregon Tech Jr. M. Basketball Marketing
Noheaililana Waiwaiole Portland, Ore. Oregon Tech Jr. W. Basketball Communication Studies
Andrew Weber Roseburg, Ore. Oregon Tech Sr. M. Basketball Civil Engineering




Multimedia