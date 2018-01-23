Lincoln Trio – Ross Ragland Theater

The Lincoln Trio will perform at the Ross Ragland Saturday, February 11th at 4PM, as part of the Ross Ragland Classical Series.

The Trio will also teach a master class at 1:30pm.

The celebrated Grammy-nominated, Chicago-based Lincoln Trio takes it’s name from their home, the heartland of the United States, the land of Lincoln. The Trio has been praised for its polished presentations of well-known chamber works and its ability to forge new paths with contemporary repertoire.

Tickets for the event range from $15-$24, with student, senior, and military discounts available.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.