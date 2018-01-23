KCC Transfer Days: Preparing Students for Next Steps

Representatives from several Oregon universities will be at Klamath Community College next week to help students prepare for the next step in their college careers.

KCC students at all program levels are encouraged to attend Transfer Days, a fun, informative event aimed at providing guidance for community college students considering four-year degree opportunities.

“I encourage every student who is thinking about transferring – even if they are not near graduation – to attend Transfer Days,” said KCC Student Success Representative Oscar Herrera. “It’s never too early to start thinking about your future.”

Transfer Days is Tuesday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Building 4 Commons.

Four-year schools confirmed to attend Transfer Days are Pacific University, Eastern Oregon University, Portland State University, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Oregon Tech, Southern Oregon University, and Grand Canyon University.

At the event, college and university admissions and recruitment professionals will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about college offerings, admissions requirements, college costs, and financial aid. Students will also be shown tools to help make the transition as seamless as possible.

According to Herrera, the event is for students actively planning to transfer and those just starting to think about transitioning to a four-year college or university.

Herrera pointed out that Transfer Days only occurs once per year.

“This is an amazing opportunity for students to meet one-on-one with representatives from the Oregon schools of their choice. Attending Transfer Days and planning ahead will help students find the right college for them, and save money and time,” Herrera said.

For more information, contact KCC Student Success Representative Oscar Herrera at 541-880-2371 or herrera@klamathcc.edu.

Klamath Community College is an AA/EEO/VET/ADA Institution